The Hollywood Theatre has been known to attract a well-known director or two—even Quentin Tarantino' stopped by in 2015.
The latest legendary filmmaker to come to town will be John Woo, who will take questions from the audience following a screening of his 1989 classic, The Killer, in 35mm.
The 1989 action thriller features a magnetic Chow Yun-Fat as an assassin who takes out many people, often with the grace of a ballet dancer. Though the hardened hitman becomes wracked with guilt after nearly blinding a nightclub singer during a shootout, moving him to become her guardian angel and cornea-transplant fundraiser.
Yes, it's weird as hell and wonderful all at once.
Woo has gone on to direct other movies and redefine the action genre with highly stylized violence and dark humor depicted in movies like Face Off (1997), where Nicolas Cage and John Travolta have surgery to swap mugs, and Hard Boiled (1992), another starring Chow as a detective named Tequila.
Woo's appearance at the Hollywood is on Saturday, April 11. Ticket prices range from $25-$30 and go on sale for the general public at noon tomorrow, March 6.
It'll be a night to remember—and given the theater's impressive subterranean film archive, the visit might be just as memorable for Woo himself.
