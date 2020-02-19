Hollywood Theatre's Archive is Home to a Kung Fu Film Collection Coveted by the Likes of Quentin Tarantino and RZA

Halsted, 41, is the owner of a coveted collection of kung fu films, which he stores in a dimly lit, subterranean space roughly the size of a small, one-bedroom apartment. What makes it so valuable and unique is not the quantity of the films but the quality. Some of the reels found in the cardboard boxes lining the room's metal shelves are the only known prints in existence, including a few that are foundational to the Wu-Tang universe: The Mystery of Chessboxing, 7 Grand Masters and Shaolin vs. Wu Tang, which he scored for $25 from a film vault in L.A. that didn't know what it had.