Starting in April, the video store will offer a series of classes on the likes of David Lynch, '70s cult horror flicks and New Wave trailblazer Agnès Varda. The teachers are just as exciting as the classes—local film scholar and experimental video artist Ariella Tai will teach a class on black queer filmmaking, and the "Hollywood Blacklist" class will be taught by Randall Jahnson, the Portland screenwriter whose credits include The Doors and The Mask of Zorro.