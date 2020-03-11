Just when it seems like Movie Madness can't get any better, the Portland video store adds something else.
Today, the rental store, film memorabilia museum, bar and microcinema announced yet another attraction: a roster of education courses they're calling Movie Madness University.
Starting in April, the video store will offer a series of classes on the likes of David Lynch, '70s cult horror flicks and New Wave trailblazer Agnès Varda. The teachers are just as exciting as the classes—local film scholar and experimental video artist Ariella Tai will teach a class on black queer filmmaking, and the "Hollywood Blacklist" class will be taught by Randall Jahnson, the Portland screenwriter whose credits include The Doors and The Mask of Zorro.
Courses cost $75 each, which includes four classes over four weeks and eight free Movie Madness rentals.
The rental store's first class, "The World of David Lynch," starts April 7. Until then, Hollywood Theatre's film noir series, hosted by renowned film educator Elliot Lavine, takes place every Sunday of this month.
