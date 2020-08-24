Since then, ShadowMachine has mostly kept quiet about the 2021 release, offering few details on the project other than it will offer a dark take on the tale and be set in Mussolini's Italy. But if you're the kind of person who's excited for a nightmarish, anti-fascist puppet movie, the fact that Tilda Swinton will be voicing a character credited as "the fairy with the turquoise hair" is definitely a promising detail.