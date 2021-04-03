If you've been bemoaning your inability to see stupid movies on the big screen, we've got good news. Regal Cinemas will begin reopening in the Portland area later this month.
The multiplex chain recently announced its state-by-state reopening schedule. The first Portland-area theater, Regal's Bridgeport Village location in Tigard, will open on April 23. The Salem and Hillsboro locations will reopen on May 7. Most of the chain's other Oregon locations, including Lloyd Center and Fox Tower, will reopen on May 14.
Capacity will be capped at 50%, and there'll be a two-seat buffer between groups. Masks, of course, are required.
In other states, Regal locations opened today for the first time in over a year. The newly opened theaters are all screening Godzilla vs. Kong, the dumb movie of the moment that has already spawned countless think pieces about how it needs to be seen on the big screen in order to full appreciate its dumbness.
Some smaller Portland theaters are already up and running in some capacity. Living Room Theaters reopened earlier this year. Hollywood Theatre and Cinema 21 are open by private rental only, and yesterday Clinton Street Theater began rehosting weekly screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
