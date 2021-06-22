Sifting through questions of non-carbon lifeforms’ empathy and agency, A.I. is arguably Spielberg’s deepest film, emotionally and conceptually. And while Wilsonville roboticist Will Huff didn’t work on that particular scene filmed in Oregon (nor did he live here at the time), his visual effects contributions to A.I. foreshadowed a new personal chapter 15 years down the road. Much like little David, Huff would wander alone into a world of mechanical life, transitioning from makeup effects on blockbusters like Watchmen and Thor to building his own robots.