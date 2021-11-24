What Movie Theaters in Portland Are Open on Thanksgiving?

The Bagdad Theater will be open tomorrow but the showtimes have shifted. This photo is from Feb. 21, 2018. (Sam Gehrke)

Going to the movies either before or after a Thanksgiving feast is a time-honored tradition. But another great custom is giving those movie theater employees the day off! Which of these fine traditions did the movie theaters of Portland choose to uphold?

5th Avenue Cinema: Not even open on Thursdays in the first place.

The Academy Theater: CLOSED

Avalon Cinema: Business as usual! The animated Adams Family 2 and Free Guy. AND THEY HAVE GAMES.

Bagdad Theatre: Shuffled showtimes! Instead of the 3 pm and 7 pm showings they’ve offered all week, The Bagdad will instead show Ghostbusters: Afterlife at 11 am and 3 pm.

Cinema 21: Business as usual! Cinema 21 is showing Belfast, C’mon, C’mon and The French Dispatch tomorrow at unchanged times.

Cinemagic: Business as usual! House of Gucci.

Hollywood Theatre: CLOSED

Kennedy School: Business as usual! The animated Adams Family 2 and Free Guy.

Laurelhurst Theater: Business as usual! Cinema 21 is showing Belfast, C’mon, C’mon, The French Dispatch, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, House of Gucci and King Richard tomorrow at unchanged times.

Living Room Theaters: Mostly business as usual! They’re closing a little early, not playing their regular set of 9 pm showtimes.

Regal Fox Tower: Business as usual! Ten movies, firing on all cylinders

Regal Pioneer Place: Business as usual! Seven movies! Boom boom!

Roseway Theater: Business as usual! Showings of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Studio One: Business as usual! Studio One is showing Dune, Encanto, Eternals, The French Dispatch, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, House of Gucci and King Richard tomorrow at unchanged times.

St. Johns Twin Cinema and Pub: Business as usual! Ghostbusters: Afterlife and House of Gucci.

St. Johns Theater and Pub: Business as usual! Ghostbusters: Afterlife.