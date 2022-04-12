Get Your Reps In: Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of “Cabaret” at the Hollywood Theatre

Cabaret (1972)

The legendary Liza Minelli headlines Bob Fosse’s acclaimed movie-musical as Sally Bowles, an American performer at Berlin’s Kit Kat Klub in 1931, whose romance with two men is underscored by the growing Nazi presence in the city. Screens in celebration of the film’s 50th anniversary. Hollywood, April 13.

Old Joy (2006)

Written and directed by slow-cinema champion Kelly Reichardt, this Oregon-made road drama follows two friends (Will Oldham and Daniel London) who reunite for a camping trip in the Cascades, culminating in a dramatic final stop at Bagby Hot Springs. Features an original soundtrack by indie rockers Yo La Tengo! Clinton, April 14.

Inland Empire (2006)

The highly anticipated 4K remaster of David Lynch’s experimental horror film stars the incandescent Laura Dern as an actress who can’t seem to separate herself from the character she’s playing in her latest project: a remake of an unfinished Polish film with a cursed and deadly production. Controversially shot by Lynch himself on a handheld digital camcorder. Cinema 21, April 15.

Rabid (1977)

Experimental emergency surgery on a young woman (Marilyn Chambers) has a couple of unseemly side effects, the most egregious one being a mutated stinger growing from her armpit that harbors an insatiable (and contagious) appetite for human blood. One of David Cronenberg’s early features. Clinton, April 15.

Critters 2: The Main Course (1988)

The critters take over the small town of Grover’s Bend when their eggs are mistaken for Easter eggs in this follow-up to 1986′s campy creature feature. Co-writer and director Mick Garris will attend, and an adult egg hunt (with prizes!) begins in the main theater at 7:30 before the 8 pm screening. Hollywood, April 16.

ALSO PLAYING:

5th Avenue: Archangel (1990), April 15-17. Cinema 21: The Room (2003), April 15. Clinton: Watership Down (1978), April 15. Aguirre, The Wrath of God (1972), April 16. Woman at War (2018), April 19. Hollywood: Repo Man (1984), April 14. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971), April 15. Predator (1987), April 17. In the Mood for Love (2000), April 18. Mark of the Spur (1932), April 19.