On June 9, Filmed by Bike Returns to Hollywood Theatre

Next month, Filmed by Bike will return to Hollywood Theatre, where the cycling-centric film festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary.

“It’s exciting and rewarding to reach this milestone,” Festival Director Ayleen Crotty stated in a press release. “As we emerge from the global pandemic, it is more important than ever to come together and celebrate the diverse voices of our cycling and filmmaking community around the world, and especially here in Portland where this all began.”

From June 9 to June 12, the festival will present bike-themed films from across the world, including All Bodies on Bikes, a Shimano-backed documentary that seeks to promote inclusivity in the cycling community by encouraging people of all body types to make biking a part of their life.

Filmed by Bike will also feature a free Hopworks Brewing Street Party with live music, community bike rides, and outdoor coffee socials. But as always, the star attraction of the festival will be the films themselves, which were selected from a pool of hundreds of bike flicks that were considered.

The festival is also screening five films funded through the Filmed by Bike BIPOC Filmmaker Grant, which is presented by the women’s cycling clothing and apparel company Machines for Freedom. This year, funding went to films by directors from Jamaica and Indonesia, in addition to the United States.

In 2017, Crotty spoke to WW about Filmed by Bike’s evolution from a relatively humble affair to a cosmopolitan extravaganza, marveling at how even its 2003 debut exceeded her expectations.

“People were buying tickets knowing that they weren’t going to be able to see the screen,” she recalled. “We were onto something that was worth continuing.”

For tickets, passes and scheduling information, see filmedbybike.org.

