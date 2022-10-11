Get Your Reps In: Brave, Brave Sir Robin Is Back in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

This interactive screening of the English comedy troupe’s medieval satire features a costume contest with prizes (every ticket comes with a pair of coconuts with twine, a Holy Grail sticker, and a glow stick to hold up when you see the titular Grail). Quoting along, singing and clapping your coconuts together are encouraged! Cinema 21, Oct. 14.

The Handmaiden (2016)

Another week, another chance to catch up on Park Chan-wook’s filmography (before his already acclaimed Decision to Leave is released). In this seductive film set in 1930s Korea, a handmaiden is assigned to secretly scam a Japanese heiress. When the two develop feelings for each other, the plan takes a cunning turn. Cinema 21, Oct. 14.

Torso (1973)

After scads of coeds start turning up dead at the University of Perugia in Italy, an American exchange student and her gal pals flee to a villa in the countryside. Unfortunately, a serial killer has followed them with his trademark weapon: a classy black-and-red scarf. One of director Sergio Martino’s most renowned gialli! Academy, Oct. 14-20.

Three the Band Way! (1986)

Wyrd War’s special triple creature feature incorporates a slew of gruesome 1986 horror classics: Troll, TerrorVision, and From Beyond. Legendary composer Richard Band will attend to discuss the impact of music on horror and fantasy cinema with visual artist Dennis Dread between films. Hollywood, Oct. 15.

Paprika (2007)

Step inside the ingenious mind of anime master Satoshi Kon with his final feature, a swirling sensory trip centered on a special device that allows users to view others’ dreams. When it’s stolen by a terrorist hell-bent on using it to induce nightmares, a research psychologist must enter the dream world (as her alter ego, Paprika) and get it back. Hollywood, Oct. 16.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: Beetlejuice (1988), Oct. 12-14. The Invisible Man (1933), Oct. 12-13. Freaks (1932), Oct. 12-13. Casper (1995), Oct. 14-20. Cinema 21: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948), Oct. 15. Clinton: Poison for the Fairies (1986), Oct. 12. The Exorcist Director’s Cut (1973), Oct. 13. Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010), Oct. 15. The Love Witch (2016), Oct. 16. The Cell (2000), Oct. 16. The Host (2006), Oct. 17. 5th Avenue: The Tale of Princess Kaguya (2013) and The Adventures of Prince Achmed (1926), Oct. 14-16. Hollywood: The Old Dark House (1932), Oct. 13. Poltergeist (1982), Oct. 14-16 and 19-20. Little Shop of Horrors Director’s Cut (1986), Oct. 14. Island of Lost Souls (1932), Oct. 15-16. Infernal Affairs (2002), Oct. 17-18. Hocus Pocus (1993), Oct. 17. Night of the Living Dead (1968), Oct. 18.