Get Your Reps In: Wong Kar-wai’s “Fallen Angels” Is a Dreamy Follow-Up to “Chungking Express”

Fallen Angels (1995)

Wong Kar-Wai’s Fallen Angels is a happily bifurcated film, not just in story, but sometimes within the same shot. Even when a violent bar fight erupts behind a character contemplating their life, they’re so completely of a piece with nocturnal street chaos that desensitization and transcendence look the same.

That’s just one of many exquisite images in Wong’s artfully halved follow-up to Chungking Express (1994). In the film’s first layer, a hit man (Leon Lai) and his handler (Michelle Reis) try to keep a professional distance, despite the suggestion of a touchless love affair—a plot that Wong originally intended to include in Chungking Express.

In the second story, Wong illuminates the obscurity and stylization of the former narrative with the near-slapstick tale of mute fugitive Ho Chi-mo (Takeshi Kineshiro), who breaks into small businesses after hours and forces his services on unsuspecting customers. Ho is something like the jester version of the other 20-somethings in Fallen Angels, all of whom cling to the possibility of opportunity, ownership and self-actualization in pre-handover Hong Kong.

Originally reviewed as a hyperbolic appendage to Chungking Express, Fallen Angels stands all on its own with a little distance. Catch the beautifully bleary film April 6 at Clinton Street Theater.

