Movie Tickets Will Be $4 at Portland-Area Multiplexes on Sunday, Aug. 27

Inventing a new holiday that sticks is no easy feat... but cheap movie tickets sure help. For the second year in a row, National Cinema Day has arrived to liberate moviegoers from the tyranny of expensive seats.

Slated for Sunday, Aug. 27, National Cinema Day is your one-a-year chance to get $4 movie tickets. And with Regal and AMC theaters throughout the Portland area participating, you have plenty of options.

Hosted by the Cinema Foundation, the event drew 8.1 million audience members last summer, making it the best-attended day of moviegoing in 2022. Given that the box office was still huffing Top Gun: Maverick’s (invigorating) fumes at that point, you can expect National Cinema Day 2023 to be even bigger, given the continuing popularity of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Oh, and about Oppenheimer: One of the benefits of National Cinema Day is that the $4 price applies to all screens, including IMAX. And while Neill Blomkamp’s Gran Turismo will have taken over many of Regal Lloyd Center’s coveted IMAX slots by Sunday, there will still be two showtimes for Oppenheimer (repeat: $4 Oppenheimer IMAX tickets! Don’t sleep on this, folks).

Other hot tickets that’ll still be in theaters Sunday include the A24 horror hit Talk to Me, the clever mockumentary Theater Camp, and the exhilarating Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (all of which have been endorsed by your friendly neighborhood WW critics).

After that, assuming the National Cinema Day becomes a permanent thing and civilization doesn’t end within the next 12 months, we can hope for $4 tickets to George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa in 2024.