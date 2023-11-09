Todd Haynes’ “May December” Opens in 35 mm at the Hollywood Theatre Nov. 17

It’s official: May December, the latest film from acclaimed Portland director Todd Haynes (Carol, Far From Heaven, I’m Not There) will be open Friday, Nov. 17, on 35 mm film at the Hollywood Theatre.

The announcement is hardly a surprise (Haynes is a member of the Hollywood Theatre’s board of directors). But given that the film is being released by Netflix, which is notoriously skittish about theatrical releases, the reveal that Haynes’ film will screen at one of the best cinemas in the city is cause for celebration.

The theater has scheduled 35mm screenings for Nov. 17, 18, 19 and 21 (with additional digital screenings Nov. 17-20 and 22). Given the local love for Haynes, you can expect shows to sell out quickly, so the best bet is to purchase them via hollywoodtheatre.org.

After a couple films (including the graphic novel adaptation Wonderstruck and the legal thriller Dark Waters) that never quite caught on, Haynes has been on the upswing. His 2021 documentary The Velvet Underground was highly praised, and when May December debuted at the Cannes Film Festival last May, it sold to Netflix for $11 million.

May December stars Haynes mainstay Julianne Moore (Safe, Far From Heaven) as Gracie, a woman who became a tabloid fixation after being caught having a sexual relationship with a seventh grader. The cast also includes Natalie Portman, playing an actress slated to portray Gracie in a film.

Tickets for May December at the Hollywood Theatre start at $10 and are on sale now.