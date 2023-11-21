Get Your Reps In: “The Thin Man” Is One of Hollywood’s Wittiest, Booziest Mysteries

The Thin Man (1934)

Kissing, antiheroes, sex jokes, necklines—most cinephiles would agree these things were more fun before the conservative strictures of the Hays Code lorded over Hollywood. And while The Thin Man isn’t overtly radical in its pre-Code ethic, the vibes of this classic mystery-comedy are loose and immaculate in a way that flaunts severity and judgment across the board.

The first time we meet private detective Nick Charles (William Powell), it’s Christmas in New York. He’s sloshed at a hotel bar and explaining to the bartender how cocktails must be shaken only to the time signatures of certain dances (a Manhattan to the foxtrot and so on).

Into the ballroom stumbles his wife, Nora (Myrna Loy), yanked by the inestimable strength of their wire fox terrier, Asta. If they should happen to pick up a murder case between the bar and their table, all the better. It’ll just be an excuse to throw yet another holiday party and invite every suspect—which is exactly what happens in one of the wittiest, booziest, flirtiest mysteries you could hope to keep pace with. Cinema 21, Nov. 25.

ALSO PLAYING:

5th Avenue: Joyland (2022), Nov. 24-26. Clinton: Cade: The Tortured Crossing (2023), Nov. 28. Hollywood: Blood Rage (1987), Nov. 24. The Cassandra Cat (1963), Nov. 25-26. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920), Nov. 25. Big Night (1996), Nov. 26. Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988), Nov. 26. The Loveless (1981), Nov. 27. Charley Varrick (1973), Nov. 28. Tomorrow Theater (PAM CUT): The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982), Nov. 24. Seriously Red (2022), Nov. 24. 9 to 5 (1980), Nov. 25. Rhinestone (1984), Nov. 25.