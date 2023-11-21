John Schroder, Portland’s Most Iconic Elvis Impersonator, Is Starring in a Detective Movie

If there’s anyone who embodies Portland at its most eccentric, it’s John “Elvis” Schroder, 61, the legendary Elvis Presley impersonator and beloved fixture of Saturday Market.

Now, Schroder is stepping into a new role: movie star. On Thursday, Nov. 30, the Star Theater will host the world premiere of Midnight Mayhem, a murder mystery that Schroder wrote and stars in.

Teaming with his creative collaborators, Natasha Zedan and Jedediah Aaker, Schroder has created a film that’s described as a classic whodunit, with himself in the role of the world-wearing Detective Duncan (an elliptical trailer, released on Facebook, shows a bearded Schroder sporting a striking pork pie cap).

Midnight Mayhem is not Schroder’s first screen foray. He showed up on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and also appeared on Portlandia, whose producer, David Cress, was profoundly impressed by Schroder’s work as a judge in a macaroni and cheese contest.

“Of all the judges, his summary and critique of each contestant’s offering were easily the most carefully descriptive and nuanced,” Cress aid. “John will surprise anyone who only knows the Elvis impersonation work. There’s a lot more to him.”

The “more” of Schroder’s career will be fully on display at Midnight Mayhem’s premiere. In addition to the early 7 pm show, there will be a 10 pm screening the same night. The game’s afoot!