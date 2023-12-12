Todd Haynes’ “May December” and Ben Affleck’s “Air” Score Multiple Golden Globe Nominations

After years of being regarded as a joke, virtually ceasing to exist, and stumbling toward something resembling redemption, the Golden Globes have returned—and nominated two of the most prominent 2023 movies with Portland ties, Todd Haynes’ May December and Ben Affleck’s Air.

Of the pair, Haynes’ thriller—about the relationship between an actress (Natalie Portman) and a Mary Kay Letourneau-inspired tabloid fixture (Julianne Moore)—fared best, scoring acting nominations for Portman, Moore and Charles Melton.

Strangely, the film was also nominated in the category Best Picture, Musical or Comedy. Already, the decision to classify a suspenseful film about sexual abuse as a comedy has raised eyebrows, recalling when Ridley Scott’s harrowing sci-fi movie The Martian won in that category in 2016.

Air, about Nike’s 1984 quest to sign Michael Jordan, was also nominated for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy (despite being neither). And Matt Damon picked up a nomination for his portrayal of Sonny Vaccaro, the executive who relentlessly pursued a deal with the Jordan family.

Air and May December aren’t likely to triumph when the winners are revealed on Jan. 7, 2024 (they’re facing behemoths The Holdovers, which was scored by Portland composer Mark Orton, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which has 10 nominations).

The Golden Globes are widely regarded as a nonsensical affair (when they nominated George Clooney’s reviled The Ides of March a decade ago, it was perceived as an effort to get the film’s starry ensemble cast on the red carpet). But that hasn’t stopped the event from being seen as a stepping stone for films hoping for Oscar glory.

When the Globes came under fire for a lack of diversity in their voting body, it seemed possible that the ceremony could discontinue permanently (as a protest, Tom Cruise returned the three Globes he’d won).

Nevertheless, the Globes returned last year, announcing reforms and ensuring that one of the silliest traditions in Hollywood will continue (for now).