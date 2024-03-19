Get Your Reps In: “Bring It On” Still Rules the “Cheerocracy”

Bring It On (2000)

Twenty-four years ago, Torrance Shipman (Kirsten Dunst) let us know there’s only one ruler in a “cheerocracy,” and Bring It On has never abdicated its power.

The paradigmatic cheerleading comedy plays at Hollywood Theatre as part of the Isn’t She Great series co-programmed by Elizabeth Teets and Anthony Hudson. Seattle standup comedian Zahnae Aquino will perform before the screening.

Amid all its convincing choreography and tossing bodies 20 feet into the air, Bring It On rides the line between satire and teenage dramedy. That’s a disastrous liminal space if handled carelessly.

Right alongside jokes about the invention of “Diet Prozac,” director Peyton Reed (Down With Love, Ant-Man) makes good by weaving in an anti-cultural appropriation narrative.

As good as Dunst is as a post-Clueless popular girl who’s both the likable protagonist and the butt of the joke, Gabrielle Union shows up as if from a different sports movie altogether, playing a rival cheer captain with the skills of a born leader. Like the film itself, she’s a worthy ruler for any cheerocracy. Hollywood, March 23.

ALSO PLAYING:

