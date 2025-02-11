Get Your Reps In: Take Another Spin Down “Lost Highway”

Lost Highway (1997)

Lost Highway poses one of David Lynch’s deepest pet questions—from where does unspeakable violence originate?

As was his inimitable way, the late master offers refracted layers of interpretation in this nightmare of a bebop saxophone player (Bill Pullman) who appears almost cursed to murder his wife (Patricia Arquette).

Evil flows like an invisible current through Lost Highway, one of Lynch’s feel-bad best. Maybe the conduit is a videotape virus that presages The Ring. Maybe evil is just one faulty ripple in the sax player’s paranoid consciousness, which leaps into a new protagonist halfway through the movie. Most plausibly, though, evil is just Robert Blake (credited here as The Mystery Man) with his eyebrows shaved off. Cinema 21, Feb. 15.

Also Playing:

5th Avenue: Love & Basketball (2000), Feb. 14–16. Academy: Pulp Fiction (1994), Feb. 12 and 13. Happy Together (1997), Feb. 12 and 13. My Bloody Valentine (1981), Feb. 12-14. Wild at Heart (1990), Feb. 14–20. Boyz n the Hood (1991), Feb. 14-20. Bride of Frankenstein (1935), Feb. 14–20. Cinema 21: Mulholland Drive (2001), Feb. 12. Wild at Heart (1990), Feb. 14. The Night of the Hunter (1955), Feb. 15. Cinemagic: Star Wars (1977), Feb. 14, 15 and 17. The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Feb. 15 and 18. Return of the Jedi (1983), Feb. 15, 16 and 19. Clinton: Blow Job (1980), Feb. 12. Tromeo and Juliet (1996), Feb. 14. If Beale Street Could Talk (2018), Feb. 15. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), Feb. 15. Ray (2004), Feb. 16. Emma Mae (1976), Feb. 18. Hollywood: Fear City (1984), Feb. 15. Uncle Buck (1989), Feb. 16. Wild Zero (1999), Feb. 16. Tomorrow: Mannequin (1987), Feb. 14. Harold and Maude (1971), Feb. 15. Moonstruck (1987), Feb. 15.