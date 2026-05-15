One of Portland’s Oldest Restaurants Gets a Vibrant New Mural

The Republic Café & Ming Lounge in Old Town Chinatown has seen a lot of changes over its 100-plus years operating in Portland. This spring, the restaurant has undergone some changes of its own.

Artist Derek Wu has painted a sizable mural on the historic restaurant located at 222 NW 4th Ave., called Still We Bloom. The mural is replete with plum blossoms, a forest and a mountain scene, all done in the style of traditional Chinese watercolor. Wu chose to feature plum blossoms as a symbol of perseverance for Chinatown because the flowers bloom even in the winter.

“My hope is that the mural offers a moment of calm, safety and optimism to a neighborhood that deserves the city’s love and support. A quiet reminder that neighborhoods, like people, can endure and bloom again,” Wu said in a press release.

The mural is a project of the Portland Street Art Alliance, which facilitates commissioned work for Pacific Northwest street artists.

The Republic Café was established in 1922 by the Mui family. It has hosted famous guests such as Louis Armstrong, Harry Belafonte, Marcel Marceau and Shaquille O’Neal, according to the restaurant and Portland Street Art Alliance. It has endured despite some seriously rough-and-tumble years, as WW catalogued for its 100th birthday.

The Mui family still owns and operates the restaurant.

“Many thanks to artist Derek, the Portland Street Art Alliance, and the City of Portland for providing us with this new mural. Plum blossoms symbolize good fortune, and the pine tree represents resilience and perseverance. The Republic Cafe has been in Old Town Chinatown since 1922. It’s been through many changes over the decades. This new mural is a wonderful gift,” says Wingwai Mui.