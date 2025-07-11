Francis Ford Coppola returns to Portland and will attend a screening of his film Megalopolis at the Tomorrow Theater on Aug. 3. The Academy Award-winning director will engage in a Q&A session with audience members after the movie in an “unfiltered conversation” as part of Carte Blanche, the event series where Portland Art Museum’s Center for an Untold Tomorrow gives cinematic artists the freedom to use the Tomorrow Theater for any program they want.

Starring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf and Jon Voight (among others), Megalopolis is a sprawling sci-fi epic where an architect and a mayor battle for control over an alternate history version of New York City. Megalopolis polarized critics (including ours) and audiences on its release last fall, but Coppola likely doesn’t consider critical questions about his art disrespectful.

“This is the way Megalopolis was meant to be seen, in a live venue with a crowd and followed by an intense, interactive discussion about the future,” he said in a statement.

Coppola—dad to Sophia Coppola, uncle to Nicolas Cage and Jason Schwartzman—sold part of his massive vineyard portfolio to finance Megalopolis, though he still owns Domaine Lumineux in the Dundee Hills area outside Newberg, which he purchased in 2019 as Vista Hills. He visited Grant High School in 2017 as part of an event series with Literary Arts, including a recorded conversation with The New York Times culture reporter Melena Ryzik. He also visited Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall touring his book, Live Cinema and Its Techniques.

“We couldn’t be more excited that he chose to join us in Portland, where audiences will get not only an unforgettable one-night-only experience with this legendary director, but a chance to shape the future right beside him in this gorgeous, multi-media theater and home of cinema unbound,” Amy Dotson, PAM CUT’s director, said in a statement.

Ahead of his visit, the Tomorrow Theater will screen Coppola’s movies The Godfather on Aug. 1 with a pre-movie trivia game, and a double feature of The Conversation and Apocalypse Now on Aug. 2.

SEE IT: Megalopolis at Tomorrow Theater, Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 7 pm Sunday, Aug. 3. $200.