Get Your Reps In: New Hollywood Neo-Noir Lives in “Chinatown”

Chinatown (1974)

The New Hollywood movement defines 1970s American cinema: a time of unprecedented creative freedom when desperate studios were willing to take risks on ambitious auteurs. Cinema 21 celebrates this time with a month of ’70s favorites for its Saturday Morning Classics series—among them Roman Polanski’s neo-noir masterpiece, Chinatown.

In 1937, private eye Jake Gettes (Jack Nicholson) tails a prominent L.A. civil servant (Darrell Zwerling) for signs of infidelity. However, when he learns his client isn’t who she says she is, Jake kicks off a search for the truth that uncovers corruption, murder and crimes too dark to name.

Feelings of pessimism, powerlessness and futility in the face of overwhelming odds lie at the film noir genre’s core. Chinatown boasts these in spades. It’s not until the film’s end that Jake truly understands the scope of his case; what’s more, his dogged search for the truth actively makes the situation worse for himself and the victims of the corruption he uncovers. No performance sells this better than Faye Dunaway as a deconstructed femme fatale: a woman playing at being cryptic and sensual while on the verge of a nervous breakdown. John Huston rounds out the core cast as the most cordial and courtly monster you’ll ever see on film.

Chinatown was nominated for 11 Oscars but took home only one, for its screenplay, which is what happens when you’re up against The Godfather Part II in nearly every other category. Chinatown’s ultra-bleak ending was by Polanski’s design, as he put all his cynicism and bitterness about the early ’70s into the film’s final moments and iconic closing line. It’s that darkness that makes Chinatown sing. Cinema 21, Aug. 9.

