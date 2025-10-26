Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest film Bugonia is earning buzz not only for its timely plot, but its daring viral marketing stunt.

Select theaters will allow moviegoers to see Bugonia—the black comedy wherein two conspiracy-obsessed men (Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis) kidnap a powerful CEO (Emma Stone) on assumption that she is an incognito alien invader—for free, granted they are willing to shave their heads as cueball bald as Stone’s character is on screen.

Living Room Theaters will host Portland’s potentially free screening on Thursday, Oct. 30. Zack Herring, a hairstylist who works out of Sola Salon Suites in Northeast Portland, will bear the sheers uniting a theater of deal-loving people over movie magic and their shared new ‘do. (Bald caps from home are allowed if you can’t part with your luscious locks.) Anyone who misses out on Living Room Theaters’ experience can see Bugonia at cinemas across Portland the same night.

Being bald beforehand doesn’t let guests skip the line for Bugonia (a remake of Jang Joon-hwan’s 2003 Korean sci-fi comedy Save the Green Planet!), but Herring might be willing to trim off your peach fuzz if you ask nicely. Bugonia promoters note that part of the screening will be filmed, should that inform anyone’s decision to be recorded bald and beautiful in public.

Zack Herring, who is married to Living Room Theaters CEO Steve Herring, appreciates that this screening falls during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Anyone chopping more than 12 inches of unbleached hair can arrange with Zack Herring to donate them to the nonprofit organization Hair We Share to support breast cancer patients. He offers advice to have hair in optimal condition to be donated—and keep his line moving efficiently.

“The best thing would be to come with clean, product-free hair,” he says. “Excess hair oil or products can make it tough for the clippers to get through the hair smoothly.”

SEE IT: Bugonia at Living Room Theaters, 341 SW 10th Ave., 971-222-2010, pdx.livingroomtheaters.com. 7 pm Thursday, Oct. 30. Free.