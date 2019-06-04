Portland klepto culture is coming to Netflix.
Trinkets is the latest series for the streaming service to film in Portland. Based on the young adult novel of the same name, written by Kristen "Kiwi" Smith, the series follows three teenage girls as they struggle to control their passion for stealing.
In the just-released trailer, which you can watch below, the trio played by Kiana Madeira, Quintessa Swindell, and Brianna Hildebrand of Deadpool come together at a Kleptomaniacs and Shoplifters Anonymous meeting. There, they form a friendship highlighted by acts of thievery throughout the Rose City, including a competition to steal the best items at Mercantile Portland.
Portland teenagers are big on Netflix—though they've had trouble finding an audience.
The mockumentary series American Vandal was cancelled after its Portland-shot second season, while the Oregon City-shot, Boring-set Everything Sucks was axed after one season.
Will Trinkets fare better? Find out when its 10-episode first season drops June 14.
