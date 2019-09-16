The awards—which precede the main telecast by a week—were given out over the weekend, and at least one local emerged victorious. Comic Ian Karmel took home a statuette in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category for his work on boss James Corden's Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool. (Karmel, who now lives in L.A., is the co-head writer for The Late Late Show with James Corden.)