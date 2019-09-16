It was the best of times, it was the worst of times for Portland-area natives at the Creative Arts Emmys.
The awards—which precede the main telecast by a week—were given out over the weekend, and at least one local emerged victorious. Comic Ian Karmel took home a statuette in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category for his work on boss James Corden's Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool. (Karmel, who now lives in L.A., is the co-head writer for The Late Late Show with James Corden.)
The win came against strong competition, beating out comedian Hannah Gadsby's much-praised Nanette, Springsteen on Broadway, Wanda Sykes' standup special Not Normal and, perhaps most surprisingly, Beyoncé's Homecoming live concert.
"Can you bring an Emmy to Sassys?" Karmel tweeted. "One man intends to find out." Let's just hope he makes it there before angry Beyoncé stans send a box of bees to his house.
Raleigh Hills-raised comedy writer Megan Amram, meanwhile, didn't fare as well as her fellow almost-Portlander. Her web series, An Emmy for Megan—which, as its title makes plain, is bald-faced awards-bait—lost in both categories it was nominated in. (Thanks for nothing, Patton Oswalt.)
For Amram, this is truly a nightmare—as she told WW in an interview last week, she desperately wants to stop making show, but refuses until she brings home the gold. She seems to be taking the loss in stride, though:
Maybe she'll have more luck at the main telecast—The Good Place, the NBC sitcom she writes for, is up for Outstanding Comedy Series. It airs Sunday, Sept. 22, on Fox.
