Gus Van Sant Is Directing a Miniseries About Truman Capote

After many delays, the Gus Van Sant-directed miniseries Feud: Capote vs. the Swans will finally debut sometime in winter of 2024 (no exact date has been announced).

A quasi-sequel to prolific TV producer Ryan Murphy’s series Feud: Bette and Joan, the new series teams Murphy and Van Sant for a deep dive into the intricate bonds between Capote and the socialite “swans” who populated his glamorous world.

Stepping into the shoes of Capote portrayers like Philip Seymour Hoffman (Capote) and Toby Jones (Infamous), Tom Hollander (fresh off the murder boat in The White Lotus) will don the In Cold Blood writer’s iconic spectacles.

Still, the ensemble of swans is likely to be the series’ biggest draw. The cast includes Naomi Watts, Demi Moore, Calista Flockhart, Molly Ringwald, Diane Lane and Chloë Sevigny.

Filmed in New York last autumn, the series will open in the 1970s and end with Capote’s death in 1984. It will be Van Sant’s first major project since Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, his 2018 biopic of the late WW cartoonist and Portland provocateur John Callahan.