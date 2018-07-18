Seven years later, he got sober, went back to school and reconnected with the artistic impulses of his youth. Despite having limited use of his hands, he taught himself how to draw by clutching a pen in one hand and dragging it across the paper with the other. He got published, got famous, offended everyone and far exceeded the public's expectations of someone left paralyzed before his life had even really started. At one point, his work appeared in more than 200 newspapers; in 1992, The New York Times did a profile with the headline "Defiantly Incorrect."