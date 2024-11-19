Dark Horse Contestant Threatens Portland’s Chance at “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” Crown

The frightening five whittle down to the fearsome four during The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’s eighth episode. Two of the weaker remaining contestants seem poised for extermination, but as one of them pulls off an upset win, Portland artist Asia Consent’s all-but-guaranteed top three placement is potentially threatened.

After the pre-requisite bickering once Asia returns from sending Jaharia home, the Boulet Brothers order their uglies to cobble together looks and performances based on the “concept” of a Frankenhooker, instead of an outright homage to the slightly problematic 1990 horror comedy. Asia wins a mini game of electroshock Dragula trivia, as one of the few who gets more than one question right about the show’s past five seasons. Curse prizes come back, with Asia winning the right to send one of the other hookers’ wigs to the graveyard. Asia dangles the curse over fellow frontrunner Auntie Heroine’s already bald head, but she and the rest of the cast zags where very obvious setups expect them to zig.

The Pi-lliance triangle gets its crust desserts after Pi waffles on siding with Auntie against Asia. Pi somehow walks away thinking Auntie is unbothered by her backtrack. Not only does this not appear true in the moment, but to further drive the point home, Dragula’s producers sandwich in a montage of Auntie complaining about Pi, as some of the funniest confessional editing outside the Real Housewives cinematic universe.

Auntie and Asia unexpectedly bond while she taunts them with the baldness curse, producing an unforeseen change of heart in Asia. This is the second time she’s had the chance to be malicious toward her costars, but instead stuck with sweetheart sensibilities. Asia ultimately curses herself, which proved to be a stronger style choice for her in the end, if an anti-climactic use of the curse for viewers.

Lip syncing to Samantha Fox’s “Touch Me (I Want Your Body),” the ghoulies spread their entrails on a hot rod, which adds a little Titane-themed erotic car action while pairing hooker glam with their john’s car. In a shocking turn of events, Yuri—the Drag Race Down Under contestant who struggled throughout the season—proves they were more than a stunt casting and wins the challenge and its prize, an all-expenses paid trip to Miami on a cruise. Since Auntie flubbed some of Fox’s lyrics during the Floor Show, they’re up for extermination against Pi.

Auntie has no way to get back at Pi during the extermination challenge for ending their alliance, so everyone’s energy goes into bickering again. Pi says they’re one of the best performers and costume designers to ever stalk Dragula’s runway, a claim so delusional that even Asia shades them in her confessional. Auntie and Pi face an endurance challenge to outlast one another in a freezer that can drop down to -92 degrees Fahrenheit while blasting its prey with wind and cold water.

Asia will fare better if Pi survives the freezer. Auntie has been her main competition since day one, and having dissed Grey Matter onstage by saying he should go home when everyone else picked Yuri (Asia later said she would have done so too if she knew she could), she could use a friend in the end. Yuri was easier to write off as a way to get the attention of Drag Race fans not yet hooked on Dragula, but now that they’ve shown real winner’s potential, the other contestants highlighted Asia’s strong opening track record has dwindled recently. Next week is her last chance to knock out a truly strong competitor and remind audiences how weird Portland can get.