Asia Consent Casts a Low Roll on New “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” Episode

Well, it had to happen at some point—at least, according to the contestants on The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’s new episode. Maybe it’s the trauma of seven episodes pushing horror-obsessed drag artists to their absolute limits, but the ghoulies think Season 666′s winner won’t deserve the crown if they don’t face an extermination challenge risking their stance in the competition. Asia Consent lands in the bottom two, but let’s look back at the campaign that led her down this dark path on this week’s Dungeons & Dragons-themed episode.

After their uglies squabble about who should go home following Aurora’s elimination, the Boulet Brothers cast dice to decide the fantasy race and class each performer will take on in three choreographed duels. Grey Matter the goblin warrior pairs with Auntie Heroine the troll druid. Jaharia the goblin wizard faces Pi the orc warrior. Yuri the troll warlock challenges Asia the tiefling beastmaster. For the uninitiated, tieflings are human-demon hybrids, which should have worked in Asia’s favor, considering the devilish silhouette she often uses.

During their prep time, Auntie and Grey connect over the experiences with sobriety. Auntie apologizes to Grey for calling him quiet, realizing that they didn’t like it when Pi accused Auntie of having their guard up in the previous episode. Asia, meanwhile, checks on Pi when she notices them struggle. Pi tells a half-truth to Asia in revealing her sudden alliance with Auntie, but does reveal that Auntie has it out for Portland’s hometown hero. Honestly, all the better! With Majesty’s possibly contrived rumor storyline officially wrapped after Aurora’s extermination, and the promised beef between her and Scylla over by the second episode, we need some good old fashioned reality TV scheming!

Landon Cider returns to the judges’ dais after three episodes, alongside actor David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil, The Suicide Squad, Ant-Man), who last guest judged on Season 4. Cider and Dastmalchian pointed out weaknesses in Asia’s tiefling costume. Her ultimate downfall, however, came from archery props that failed to perform during the acting challenge. Had she used another weapon, Asia might have fared better than her competitors. The entire episode is a treat for DND and fantasy nerds, who have more than a dodecahedron’s worth of references to geek out on this episode.

Asia reduces the episode’s double-win to half-wins in her post-floor show confessional, and squares off against their foe in the backstage cauldron room to argue about who deserves to stay. While Asia does have a stronger track record, the extermination challenge is riddle-based, with each incorrect answer adding a portion of an ugly tattoo to their bodies. She and her competition giggle their way through the first two riddles, but connect over their experiences being accepted by horror fandoms during their tattoo sessions. Both monsters get the full tattoo set, but only one returns victorious. AMC’s cone of silence lifts next week, so until next time, may fortune favor the bold.