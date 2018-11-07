"I am not his aide. I am him." That declaration is delivered by Patricia (Lauren Bloom Hanover) in CoHo's new production of Lauren Gunderson's The Taming—and it's only half true. Contrary to her claim, Patricia is an aide to a Republican senator. Yet while she is a conservative die-hard, her boss prefers pursuing interns to pushing through legislation. Patricia is more of a politician than her employer will ever be, and she finds it infuriating that for all her political zeal, she can't make him more than a horny hack.