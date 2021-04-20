While that point is made wordlessly, Journeys to Justice is not always so deft. The concert is filled with didactic declarations like, “She’s in a cycle and a system that reduces her to only stereotypes!” These lyrics communicate ideas that demand to be heard, but they explain rather than evoke. The language of opera is not a language of explanations—it’s a language of feelings, and there are many times when you wish the concert would trust us to find the meaning in the music without stating it as if it were the thesis of a research paper.