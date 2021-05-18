Yeah, I had so much lined up right before the pandemic hit. There was the play of Tiger Lily. There was a premiere of a new piece about Valerie Solanas at Reed College. Then there was the fifth anniversary of Queer Horror at the Hollywood. All those things were happening in the same month. It reminds me of that documentary Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work. I was so inspired by the scene where she flips through her day planner and shows all the dates that are booked. She says, “This is happiness.” And then she flips forward to the dates that are empty and says, “This is fear. This is horror.” And that has been my modus operandi for a long time: just keeping myself as busy as possible. I got onto 40 airplanes in 2019. So when everything got postponed or canceled, I suddenly had nothing but room to think.