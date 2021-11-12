White Bird Announces Spring 2022 Season and the We Are One Festival

Portland missed White Bird this fall. With the organization’s long history of bringing exciting local, national and international dance performances to the Pacific Northwest, a fall schedule without their programming felt like it was missing an important piece.

However, now we can see the next White Bird project on the horizon, as the organization just announced its spring 2022 run—its 24th season. The three shows this spring will be part of a new We Are One Festival, a series of shows which seek to “present companies of diverse cultural make ups, led by artists of color.”

Showing at the Newmark Theatre, from Feb. 24-26, White Bird first brings the Alonzo King LINES Ballet to Portland from San Francisco. In May, Dance Theatre of Harlem will perform a tribute to their founder Arthur Mitchell at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Then, at the end of May, another New York company Complexions Contemporary Ballet offers just one performance at the Arlene Schitzer—on May 25, the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.

White Bird will also program three hip-hop dance performances by L.A.’s Versa-Style Dance Company, at Beaverton’s brand new 550-seat Patricia Reser Center for the Arts. Those shows are scheduled for April 1-3.

The first tickets for these shows go on sale next year: Saturday Jan. 18, 2022.

White Bird notes in the press release that it will follow all COVID protocols for both the state and respective venues. The company requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result to enter the shows.