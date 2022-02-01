A New Mural Honors CoHo Productions Visionary Philip Cuomo, Who Died In 2021

CoHo Productions has unveiled a new mural that honors the late Philip Cuomo, the company’s beloved producing artistic director.

The mural, which was painted by local artist Latoya Lovely, can been seen in the theater’s lobby. In an interview posted on CoHo’s blog, Lovely said she portrayed Cuomo as a clown in the painting. It’s a fitting image, given that the delightfully goofy acting troupe known as the CoHo Clown CoHort was a Cuomo project.

“Philip is portrayed by the clown in the middle of the mural, and when I was painting the piece, I saved Philip for last,” Lovely said. “Specifically, I saved his clown nose for last. I wanted to save his image because this mural is his curtain call. This is his final performance.”

Lovely’s mural was commissioned to capture Cuomo’s spirit and make CoHo’s lobby more inviting.

“I know everyone’s relationship was quite different, but I felt that Philip was a person you all respected, admired and loved,” Lovely said in the interview. “So while I wasn’t nervous, I really wanted to make this mural a gift to the CoHo community.”

Latoya Lovely's mural in the CoHo lobby. (Latoya Lovely)

Cuomo died of lymphoma on Nov. 27, 2021. He left behind a towering legacy, having been involved not only with CoHo, but Third Rail Repertory and the Actors Conservatory, formerly known as the Portland Actors Conservatory.

Actor Isaac Lamb, Cuomo’s nephew, has created a GoFundMe campaign, Memorial Fund for Philip Cuomo, which is seeking to raise $40,000 on behalf of Cuomo’s wife, Maureen Porter, who is Third Rail’s managing artistic director.

“All remaining funds, and any further contributions, will go toward memorial expenses and helping Maureen pay down any debts incurred on this arduous journey,” the campaign stated.

When Lamb announced Cuomo’s passing last year, he wrote on Facebook, “He transitioned in the same way that he took every step of this arduous journey: with courage, grace, and in the arms of his beloved wife, Maureen. Your prayers and thoughts are received with deep gratitude and abiding love.”