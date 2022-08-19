Despite Computer Theft, Profile Theatre Is Forging Ahead With its 15th Season

Profile Theatre made unhappy headlines recently when thieves swiped an entire suite of its computers and then attempted to steal tens of thousands of dollars from the company by creating fake employees. It was a tough blow to a company that had been having a creatively stellar year, thanks to their productions of provocative plays like Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Gloria.

But while Profile still needs to raise $15,000 by Labor Day to replace the stolen computers, they are moving full steam ahead with their 15th season, which kicks off on Oct. 4 at Imago Theatre with their production of Kristoffer Diaz’s The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, a play set in the world of professional wrestling.

“My belly hurt from laughing so much the first time I read Kristoffer Diaz’s fabulous play. And then the tears sprang to my eyes with his gut-punch of a final scene,” Josh Hecht, Profile’s artistic director, stated in a press release. “Anyone who has ever struggled with the personal, ethical and moral sacrifices one must make to pursue the career one loves will recognize themselves in this play.”

Profile has also announced that Chad Deity will be played by La’Tevin Alexander, who continues to be one of the most compelling actors and directors in Portland. And given his experience playing his idol, Muhammad Ali, in Oregon Children’s Theatre’s 2018 production of And in This Corner: Cassius Clay, he’s the perfect performer to embody a character whose career is tied to their physicality.

“Only the genius mind of Kris Diaz can turn the world of professional wrestling into a scathing critique of America’s deeply complicated relationship to its arriving communities,” Hecht said. “And if you’ve ever wanted to see some of your favorite actors get power-bombed and super-kicked in the theatre…you won’t want to miss this play!”