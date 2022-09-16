Northwest Children’s Theater Will Hype Its New Headquarters With a Fundraiser and Parade

After announcing earlier this year that it would be moving from the rustic NW Neighborhood Cultural Center to the gleaming 1000 Broadway Building, Northwest Children’s Theater is further hyping its epic move with a fundraiser and a parade.

The festivities will start at 1 pm Saturday, Sept. 17, at the NW Neighborhood Cultural Center, located at 1819 NW Everett St. The event will feature food trucks, music, and a sign-making station where people can make signs for the parade. Additionally, there will be one final performance by NWCT’s Youth Company at the original location.

At 3 pm, the parade to the Broadway Building will begin. (And yes, singing will be encouraged. This is the theater, darling!) According to a press release, the parade will culminate “with a ceremonial illumination of NWCT’s new home,” the Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts (or The Judy), named after NWCT’s founder. However, the parade is just the beginning; construction of The Judy isn’t slated to begin until 2023.

The arts center will include a 240-seat proscenium theater, a 120-seat flexible black box theater, and a 190-seat family cinema for family film showings, movie singalongs, and birthday parties. Also included will be rehearsal studios for classes, camps, and community meetings, as well as improved concessions and a parking garage.

Parade to Broadway (Courtesy of Northwest Children's Theater)



