Broadway in Portland Has Announced Its 2023-24 Season

We’re only about halfway through Broadway in Portland’s 2022-23 season, but the 2023-24 lineup of plays at the Keller Auditorium is already set, with a show kicking off just two months after the latest series wraps up.

While 2022 began with a touching production of To Kill a Mockingbird—a play with no singing, which is highly unusual for Broadway in Portland—2023 will start with the powerhouse musical Six. The play, which won 23 awards during the 2021-22 Broadway season, including a Tony for Best Original Score, will get a long local run: July 25-30. The rollicking mashup of 16th century politics with 21st century spirit and humor turns the six wives of Henry VIII into divas celebrating feminism through song.

Next up in September is a royal story of a different sort. Tina – The Tina Turner Musical documents the struggles and triumphs of the Queen of Rock and Roll. Turner is one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time and has won 12 Grammy awards, so you can bet that all of her greatest hits will be used to help recount her life in the play.

The shows continue to get even bigger after that. Billed as “the world’s most popular musical,” Les Misérables has been seen by more than 130 people around the globe in 53 countries and translated into 22 languages. See it for the first time or the 15th when the tale of oppression and liberation rolls through town in November.

The final five plays rounding out the season are The Lion King (Jan. 4), Beetlejuice (April 9), Annie (May 14), Girl From the North Country (June 18) and the groundbreaking Sondheim musical comedy Company (July 16).

Subscription renewals are already on sale, and new subscribers can sign up later this spring. You can visit Broadway in Portland’s website to add your name to the waitlist now.