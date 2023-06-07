Spring 4th Productions Is Back With “Apollyon Delivery Service”

Spring 4th Productions’ Toby Gollihar and Ian Paul Sieren are known for their hilarious and provocative plays (last year, they staged the story of two bickering brothers who just happened to be God and Satan).

But tomorrow, the playwriting acting team will unveil one of their most serious-minded works yet: Apollyon Delivery Service, which will play June 8-10 and June 16-17 at Performance Works NW.

The play follows the lives of two characters, a moderately acclaimed poet sequestered in the woods and a fellow named Benji with a monkey on his back. While the premise offers much potential for familiar Spring 4th hijinks, Gollihar has described the play as a dramatic and deeply personal creation.

Though Gollihar and Sieren are known for madcap comedies like Men in Comfortable Pants at the Hi-Falutin’ Pomegranate Hotel, Apollyon is not the first time they have tackled more serious material.

Case in point: One of their most compelling plays was Dearly Departed, about a closeted gay man who creates children’s books with his wife. Set between 1948 to 1974, the play showcased Gollihar and Sieren’s gift for poignant drama, while allowing them to play an astounding 14 characters.

Tickets for Apollyon Delivery Service are $15 (to reserve, call 503-819-0818 or use Venmo). Performance Works Northwest is located at 4625 SE 67th Ave.