After Performances Canceled by the Ice Storm, “The Lion King” Will Return to Portland in 2025

The lion is no longer in winter.

If you were one of the Portland playgoers who lost out on Lion King tickets due to the ravages of the recent ice storm, no worries: Broadway in Portland has announced that the show will return to the Keller Auditorium for a two-week engagement in fall of 2025.

“We were truly disappointed to cancel recent performances, but remain grateful to the Portland community for always embracing our touring productions and for understanding that safety is always paramount,” Jack Eldon, Disney Theatrical Group’s vice president of domestic touring and regional engagements, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to return.”

Exact dates have yet to be announced, but ticketholders for the canceled January shows will have pre-sale purchase access to the 2025 performances. About a week’s worth of shows were shut down due to inclement weather before the show closed at the Keller on Jan. 28.

If fall 2025 sounds far away, consider the silver living, Lion King afficionados: 2024 will see the release of Mufasa: The Lion King, a movie prequel from Barry Jenkins, director of the Oscar-winning Moonlight. You either die a critical darling or live long enough to get your hands on intellectual property from Disney.