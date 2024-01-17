Here Are the Portland Events Scuttled by the Ice Storm

Baby, it’s cold outside. So cold that theaters, museums and music venues are shutting their doors while we wait for this week’s wet, icy reign of terror to abate.

If you’re not too busy worrying about keeping your power on or the destructive weather ravaging Mount Tabor, you’re probably wondering which shows are kaput (and how/when you’ll find out about rescheduling and refunds).

With that in mind, we humbly present WW’s ongoing guide to how inclement (to put it mildly) weather is affecting local arts events.

The Lion King

Brutal winter weather is just as deadly a nemesis to Simba as Scar. Broadway in Portland has announced that tonight’s performance of The Lion King at the Keller Auditorium is canceled. If you purchased tickets for Jan. 17, you’ll receive an automatic refund. To compensate for the closure, shows have been added Jan. 18 and 25.

Itzhak Perlman in Recital

Cue the mournful strings: Perlman’s performance with the Oregon Symphony won’t take place this evening, though the Symphony promises a rescheduled concert is in the works. For more information, contact the ticket office at 503-228-1353.

OMSI

Wouldn’t a nice foamy tankard of cider taste good right now? Alas, OMSI is currently closed, meaning that OAD: CiderFest will have to be postponed. Hopefully, conditions will improve enough for the museum’s Studio Ghibli festival (which is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Hayao Miyazaki’s astounding Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind) to go on as planned this weekend.

Academy Theater, Cinemagic, and Hollywood Theatre

Two of the city’s most beloved independent movie theaters are waiting out the storm. The Academy has temporarily closed its doors (tragically, amid a series of scorching sci-fi double features), while Cinemagic is looking to reschedule its scuttled screening of Blazing Saddles. The Hollywood Theatre is also closed, while Cinema 21 is hanging on.