7 Halloween and All Saints Weekend Events to Close Out Spooky Season

What happens when a non-federal holiday falls in the middle of the week?

Halloween might be Gay Christmas, but Uncle Sam says no rest for the wicked. So, you’ve got to pick one weekend or another to make the most out of spooky season’s big day (unless you’ve got the energy for both weekends, bless your soul). Halloween falls on a Thursday this year, so while celebrating a full weekend early might seem kooky, celebrating what is psychologically an entire month later is altogether ooky. Our suggestions from the beginning of October still have some life, but new festivities have popped up like fresh zombies from the grave.

Whether you’re a creature of the night or looking for something a little more lighthearted, we’ve got your back tonight, this weekend and the next. Except at the haunted house. You’re going first. Beware that some of these events have only hours left for guests to scare up tickets.

Underhill Haunted House: Season of Screams

Moda Center’s basement transforms into three terrifying hellscapes ahead of Halloween weekend: a haunted ballroom, an alien-infested spaceship and a witchy bog. If any of this sounds too extreme for your kids, or you, there’s a noon matinee on Sunday, Oct. 27 that bills itself as Portland’s only kid-friendly Halloween attraction, expressly excluding Sauvie Island’s corn mazes and anything happening in the ‘burbs. Moda Center, 300 N Winning Way, underhillpdx.com. 7–9 pm Oct. 25–Nov. 2. $30–$50, $3 discount with code word BLOOD.

Snap! Witch’s Ball

With two decades of visually-rich pop culture history to draw from, Holocene’s long-running Y2K dance party spins the greatest hits, deep-cuts and visuals from the ‘90s and ‘00s all night long. There’s no costume contest, but professional cosplay trio PDX Sanderson Sisters would probably have just cast a winning spell for their scheduled performance as the main characters of Hocus Pocus (1993), the beloved Disney Channel Original Movie, if there was one anyway. 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 9 pm Friday, Oct. 25. $12, 21+.

Night of the Living Daddies

New York-based DJ Cazwell, who’s spun records for over 20 years, joins Portland’s resident DJ StormyRoxx for a night of freaky fun on The Eagle’s dance floor and back patio. 835 N Lombard St., 503-283-9734, eagleportland.com. 9 pm Friday, Oct. 25. $5, 21+, free if dressed in leather or drag.

Howl

Now in its 21st year, the two-night party will undoubtedly feature wild costumes and bone-rattling bass and house music from more than a dozen DJs, right up to the witching hour. Door proceeds will benefit the volunteer-based organization The City Repair Project, which organizes “place-making” projects ranging from houseless services to community pollinators. The Den, 116 SE Yamhill St., 971-288-1982, thedenpdx.com. 8 pm Oct. 25–26. $20–$90, 21+.

Men, Women & Ghosts

Cygnet Salon’s dramatic storytelling event sees six ghosts recall tragic tales from female authors including Shirley Jackson, Amy Lowell and Edith Wharton. Though currently sold-out, those who sign up for the show’s waitlist could still be rewarded with one of 21ten’s coveted seats…if they dare. 21ten Theatre, 2110 SE 10th Ave., 21ten.org. 7 pm Monday, Oct. 28. Sold out, pay what you want, text Louanne at 503-702-4455 for waitlist placement.

Coco Live-to-Film Concert

Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México—a symphonic supergroup of 20 premier Mexican musicians combining traditional pre-Columbian and colonial-era melodies and instruments, conducted by composer Esin Aydingoz—plays the live score for the Oscar-winning Disney movie Coco (2017) in a nationally touring show. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248–4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Friday, Nov. 1. $29–$87.

All-Souls River Procession

The art collective Wildland Roots brings back its fourth annual creative celebration of death and life, inviting puppeteers, storytellers and other artists to craft a procession honoring the dearly departed near Cathedral Park in St. Johns. Costumes in their spirit are encouraged, with suggested themes like autumn, nature or place-connected costumes—think personal mythology instead of Día de Muertos candy skulls if that’s not your culture, or Pacific Northwest cryptids like Amhuluk or Gumberoo. Green Anchors Community Pavilion, 8940 N Bradford St., pdxallsouls.org. 5 pm Saturday, Nov. 2. Free, all ages.