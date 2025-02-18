‘Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical’ Coming to the Funhouse Lounge Stage

“What a peak nostalgia bomb,” says Sara King, managing director of Funhouse Lounge, when describing the theater’s new production Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical, which opens on Feb. 27.

Specifically, King had been running down some of the songs in the show, including hits from Christina Aguilera, No Doubt, NSYNC, Goo Goo Dolls and, of course, “Bittersweet Symphony” by the Verve, “so everyone can feel their feelings at the end.”

This is the first time Portland audiences have gotten a chance to see Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical locally, which was written in 2015 and is based on the iconic 1999 film about wealthy Manhattan teens behaving badly. Quick cultural refresh for those who need it: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe play step-siblings Kathryn and Sebastian, who are trying to fuck each other—sorry, just giving the facts here— while Selma Blair and Reese Witherspoon play teenage innocents who get caught in the crosshairs of the step-siblings’ erotic games.

The play is what’s known as a jukebox musical—think & Juliet and Moulin Rouge!—where the storyline is carried out via pop hit mashups. It felt like a natural fit for Funhouse Lounge, King says, because the venue has put on a lot of parody and nostalgia-based shows, such as ones based on Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Crybaby, The Evil Dead and Die Hard.

The cast is deep into rehearsals and choreography while King is enjoying putting together costumes.

“It has been fun and made me feel elderly,” says King, 37, who watched the film Cruel Intentions in junior high.

She has had to unearth the perfect tweed herringbone pant and sunglasses for Sebastian (Rhansen Mars), and a suit for Kathryn (Lillith Joseph). But the ultimate accessory for Cruel Intentions—as any ‘90s kid knows—is Kathryn’s cross necklace where she hides her drugs.

“I just got it yesterday!,” King says. “It will be vitamin B-12 powder inside. My Google search history now includes ‘cocaine spoon rosary.’”

Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical at Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave. 503-841-6734, funhouselounge.com. 6:45 pm Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays Feb. 27-March 22. 3 pm matinees on Sundays March 9 and 16. $35-$45.