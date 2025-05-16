“The Book of Mormon” Launches $25 Ticket Lottery

The Book of Mormon run at Keller Auditorium at the end of the month is nearly sold out, but thrifty theatergoers have one more option. This morning, the producers of the show announced a lottery for $25 tickets for each Book of Mormon performance at LuckySeat.com. The lottery went live May 16 at noon and will close on Thursday, May 22 at 9:30 am.

Hamilton producers offer a similar lottery for affordable tickets every time that blockbuster show comes to town. But while Hamilton typically offers a daily-draw lottery that people can re-enter, the Book of Mormon‘s is run a little differently, as one, week-long contest.

The purpose of both is to give fans who might have missed the purchasing window, or cannot afford the face value of tickets, a chance to get into seats. The Book of Mormon lottery has attracted as many as 800 entries at some performances.

The drawing for winners will take place shortly after the lottery closes on May 22. Winners will be emailed a link and notice that they have until 7 pm that day to purchase up to two $25 tickets. The Book of Mormon runs for eight performances at Keller May 27-June 1. Tickets typically cost $74 and up.

The Book of Mormon premiered on Broadway in 2011 and went on to win nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Score and Book for the team of Robert Lopez, Trey Parker and Matt Stone (the latter two of South Park fame). The musical follows two missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as they work in Uganda.

Visit LuckySeat.com and then select Portland, Ore., as the city and The Book of Mormon as the show.