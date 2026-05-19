Shows of the Week: Danny Brown Brings Candy-Flavored Hyperpop to the Crystal

Thursday, May 21

Danny Brown was old in rap years when he introduced himself, a rapper who’d traversed mixtape obscurity and label hell before he dropped the harrowing masterpiece XXX in 2011. On his newest album, Stardust, he allies himself with Gen Z and younger, bringing in internet-beloved stars like Jane Remover and Underscores for a more convincing take on candy-flavored hyperpop than anyone could’ve expected from a 45-year-old Detroiter who once wrote a song about seeing a crackhead burn his lip off. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 8:30 pm. $46.50–$57.50.

Marisa Anderson (Bandcamp)

Thursday, May 21

Marisa Anderson is calling her new album, Anthology of UnAmerican Folk Music, and it’s not just a gag. The Portland folk-guitar wizard sourced these songs from the archive of Harry Smith, the occultist and bohemian whose 1952 Anthology of American Folk Music compilation did more to kick off the American folk revival than anything else. In contrast to those songs’ homegrown weirdness, UnAmerican travels to Cambodia, Turkmenistan and beyond to find tunes for Anderson to tangle up in her six-string web. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 8 pm. $22.35. 21+.

Tommy Guerrero portraits of Tommy Guerrero for PR. (Lenny Gonzalez )

Saturday, May 23

Tommy Guerrero was there for some of the most important moments in the history of skateboarding as a key member of the Bones Brigade, at a time when the sport was beginning to mutate into something like an art form. Retired from professional skating for more than 30 years, Guerrero now focuses on his guitar playing, crafting a series of hazy, low-key and largely instrumental records that shimmer with the same laid-back attitude that Guerrero brought in his approach to the sport on which he made his name. Dante’s, 350 W Burnside St. 8 pm. $27.27. 21+.