Kourtni Capree Duv Keeps It Real for Pride

Kourtni Capree Duv is foremost blessed, booked and beautiful. A Black trans drag performer, Capree Duv stays busy with a loaded schedule of advocacy, activism, artistry, comedy and female impersonation. The baddest butch queen, as she’s known, has sung the national anthem for the Portland Timbers and Thorns, and produced the long-running drag show Hot Chocolate among other achievements in a career spanning two decades. Born in Portland, Capree Duv first donned a dress during her college years in Atlanta during the early ’00s.

“When I went to Atlanta, I wouldn’t say I ‘found myself,’ but I would say I accepted myself,” Capree Duv tells WW.

On returning to Portland, Capree Duv sought out a venue where she could perform regularly, and found herself at the landmark Old Town queer dance club Embers (now Badlands). Capree Duv’s house aunt, the late Pebbles Campbell Starr, pointed her in the direction of drag performer Pattie O’Dora. A mishap during an already weird rendition of Grace Jones’ “Pull Up to My Bumper” nearly turned O’Dora off to Capree Duv, but she turned things around with a Whitney Houston number, earning a regular gig at Embers. This in turn led to meeting the late Walter Cole, best known as Darcelle XV.

“Darcelle herself taught me how to take care of my craft, how to shape it, and how not to let anyone make money off me—to take ownership of my career,” she says. “On a personal note, she taught me to quit smoking and drinking—showing me by example.”

Duv celebrates six years cigarette and alcohol free this August and notes that Darcelle taught her more life lessons than showbiz and sobriety. “She really taught me about honoring your inner being first,” Capree Duv says. “You’ve got to take care of you first before you go out there and try to entertain people.”

Entering the pageant scene, Capree Duv won such titles as Miss Sweetheart XXIII 2011, Darcelle XV’s LaFemme Magnifique International 2012, and Miss NW Fierce 2015. She judged a recent edition of Black Magic, a recurring BIPOC-centered drag show and competition produced by Rogue Safari Productions. A lifelong vocalist, Capree Duv was encouraged by Darcelle to add singing to her acts after a particularly touching rendition of “Happy Birthday,” which then turned into a signature number throughout the 2010s. Her drag show Hot Chocolate, founded in 2011, recently gave rise to a brunch show called Chocolate Dipped.

“It’s been a great experience to be in a venue space of an area that has been gentrified,” Capree Duv says. “Just to be in a place that I grew up around is really something I cherish.”

Another event Capree Duv brought to the Alberta Street Pub is the legacy celebration One for the Road, for “looking back and giving honor to those who have contributed and made a great impact on not just the Black GLBT, but the entire gay community.” One for the Road returns in August, with a portion of ticket proceeds benefitting Pride Northwest’s Black Rainbow Initiative, which creates artistic and entrepreneurial opportunities for Black and brown LGBTQ+ people.

“That first time we did it, it was just one day, but we wanted to add a little bit more, to get people to know who these honorees are, see a little bit of their work, and also throw a little bit of entertainment in there—also give an educational piece in,” Capree Duv says. “There are over 75 Black drag artists in Oregon. When I was coming around, there were less than 10, so this is a great statement that when Black drag wins, everyone wins.”

Oregon state Rep. Travis Nelson (D-North and Northeast Portland) is just one among many who consider Capree Duv an auntie and queer icon. He reached out to her for help amending House Resolution 3, a proclamation introduced in Salem on June 18 ahead of Juneteenth, honoring Black drag performers’ contributions to Oregon’s history. He first learned of Capree Duv in 2005 through her work organizing Pride events for Black Portlanders.

“I find her bravery and tenacity inspiring,” Nelson says. “She and all barrier-breakers who live their lives out loud inspire me.”

HR3-2025 passed by a 34–9 vote after an opening drag performance by Aqua Flora and Isaiah Esquire. She will next perform at Portland’s LGBTQ+ Pride Festival at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

“Don’t ever give up; you are needed,” Capree Duv shares as her love letter to the LGBTQ+ community. “Your story needs to be heard. Before you put on lip rouge and a wig, get to know yourself first and love you first because it’s a cruel world out there. Take it from someone who wanted to give up several times in life. I’m so glad I did not. I am so blessed to be where I am.”