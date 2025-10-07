Mt Hood Repertory Theatre Announces First Full Season in a Decade

It’s been over a decade since Mt Hood Repertory Theatre has put on a full season, but the persistent company is making a comeback.

Founded in 1998 by the late Portland actor Tobias Andersen, MHRT operated out of Mt. Hood Community College each summer for more than 10 years. The mission of the theater company is to bring “American Classic” plays to the stage in East County.

That has proven especially difficult since about 2008, according to MHRT artistic director Michael Streeter. That’s when MHRT got priced out of rent at the community college, leaving the theater company looking for a new artistic home. With no one theater space locked in, MHRT will still proceed with a three-show season, at two different locations: the Wyrd Hut at Southeast 65th Avenue and Foster Road and at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

“Our goal continues to be to return to Gresham,” Streeter says. “The Wyrd Hut is as close as we can get at the moment.”

In the spring, MHRT produced an astronomy-themed play called Silent Sky at OMSI. Streeter says it was “a huge success” and emboldened the company to move forward with the full season.

Mt Hood Repertory Theatre’s 2025-2026 season is as follows:

True West by Sam Shepard at the Wyrd Hut on Nov. 7. Sibling rivalry between estranged brothers Austin and Lee.

Life of Galileo by Bertolt Brecht at OMSI’s Kendall Planetarium in early March. The life story of the Italian scientist and philosopher.

Hospitality Suite by Roger Rueff at the Wyrd Hut May 1. The confrontation between personal integrity and the compromises of a sales-driven, commercial world.

GO: True West at Wyrd Hut, 4704 SE 65th Ave. https://www.mthoodrep.com/event-details/true-west-2025-11-07-19-00. Performances Nov. 7–30. $20–$29.