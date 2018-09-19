Initially, Nikolai planned to publish a lengthy essay about the people and experiences that inspired Utopia Without You. But ultimately, she decided it was best for the show to be more abstract. "Honestly, it's really hard to know what to do as a trans person talking about these things that are internal to trans communities and the way that we cope, and then putting that out for consumption to a mainstream, cisgender, artgoing audience," Nikolai says. "I don't really want to air dirty laundry for these people. Trying to find the spot for the conversation is really hard because there's just not a lot of platforms for it."