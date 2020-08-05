Art patron Jordan Schnitzer has announced a grant program for artists to create work related to the current racial justice movement.
The real estate investor will be giving $150,000 to 60 artists across Oregon and Washington as part of his Black Lives Matter Artist Grant Program. According to a press release, each recipient will receive $2,500 "for new work or projects, or recently created work directly responding to the current Black Lives Matter movement; responding to marginalized communities; experiences with systemic racism and inequality; and artists whose work thematically connects
to these experiences."
The selected pieces will then be displayed at museums baring Schnitzer's name on the campuses of Portland State University, University of Portland and Washington State University.
"I have often said artists are chroniclers of our time. We all feel anguish about the death of George Floyd and many others at the hands of racial oppression," Schnitzer said in a statement. "We, more than ever, need artists to help us understand this issue and help us heal."
Submissions are due Sept. 30. Artists in all mediums may apply. Recipients will be announced Oct. 31.
Interested parties can apply here. Watch video of Schnitzer announcing the program at PSU below:
