View this post on Instagram

Our building at Central City Campus was recently tagged with the words “Black Lives Matter.” We decided to keep it and turn it into a mural marked with the names of black men and women who have died at the hands of systemic racism, brutality, and white supremacy. Swipe to see this transformation (still in progress). In this week’s sermon, Pastor Michelle Jones shares some of the story and message behind this piece, speaking up about the Church’s calling to do justice and love mercy. Watch it at idcpdx.com/online. #blacklivesmatter