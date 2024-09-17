Annual Artistic Architecture Fundraiser CANstruction Returns to Pioneer Place Mall

Members of the KPFF-Swinerton-ZGF CANstruction team pose with their PDX Airport scene, constructed from canned food including black beans, oatmeal and carrots.

Artistic towers made of canned food. Can we build them?

Yes we can, say a handful of Portland-area architecture firms, channeling Bob the Builder for a good cause.

Starting Sept. 16, local firms began building at Pioneer Place for the annual international charity contest CANstruction, which has helped collect more than 340 tons of food from Oregon and Southwest Washington alone since the event began in 1992.

Teams from firms including BRIC Architecture, David Evans and Associates, DCI Engineers, Froelich Engineering, Hennebery Eddy Architects, KPFF Consulting Engineers, Otak, P&C Construction, Soderstrom Architects, Swinerton and ZGF Architects will complete their towers on Sept. 17, with donation-based voting running through Sept. 22 to benefit the Oregon Food Bank. This year’s CANstruction philanthropy goal is to raise enough financial and food-based donations to provide 50,000 meals. For context, last year’s event raised nearly $7,000 and 10 tons of food, which OBF says was enough to distribute 38,000 meals.

“CANstruction is more than an art show or design contest—it’s a creative solution in the movement to end hunger,” said Chris Mount, director of the CANstruction Committee, in a press release. “This event highlights how businesses can creatively extend their impact beyond their core operations to make a real difference in their communities.”

So far, teams have completed designs including a hot air balloon, a yeti with a YETI-branded cooler, and a print of the original PDX Airport Carpet design. As of press time, Hennebery Eddy’s team is in the lead.

“These shelf-stable goods are important for families—but CANstruction goes beyond this,” said Marissa Gray, OFB spokesperson. “It drives attention to the rising issue of hunger, demonstrates a unique and joyful way we can make a difference, and provides essential financial support that goes towards what can’t be donated: fresh fruits, vegetables, culturally specific items, and the investment in community power to end hunger at its roots.”

SEE IT: CANstruction at Pioneer Place, 700 SW 5th Ave., 503-228-5800, oregonfoodbank.org. 11 am–7 pm Tuesday–Saturday, 11 am–6 pm Sunday, Sept. 17–22. Free.