With all the great new breweries in Oregon, it's easy to forget how good Deschutes' beers are. Even at the chi-chi Pearl location (read: $6 pints), Deschutes is brewing a wide variety of great beers a couple of blocks from Powell's. Come hungry, because you won't find a better plate of salmon in the 'hood. Two of the best brews made on premises are the Four Winds Dry-Hopped Lager, which channels the cool crispness of a mountain stream, and the Pinedrops IPA, which delivers the essence of Central Oregon's ponderosa pines in a pint glass. The Nitro Obsidian Stout is blacker than molasses and nearly as thick. Inversion IPA on cask reminds you why you like beer.